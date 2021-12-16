Here's a timeline and gallery of all the events that led up to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Actress Katrina Kaif, who married actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9 after the couple dated for almost two years, has now changed her Instagram profile picture to one with Vicky from their wedding ceremony.

Take a look at the display picture here:

Now, if you missed some of the earlier updates on ‘KatVic’, fret not. We present to you a look at all the news that transpired over the last one week for one of the most widely followed celebrity weddings of the year:

Honeymoon at Maldives

Vicky and Katrina are expected to honeymoon in the Maldives. However, the dates haven’t been confirmed since both of them are reportedly held up with work commitments. Katrina has two big projects lined up: Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi, the shoot of both films will resume after the much-hyped wedding. As for Vicky, he has Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera up his alley.

Also read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Couple to head to Maldives for honeymoon

The great Indian wedding

The couple took to their respective handles on Instagram to share some dreamy pictures from the wedding, the haldi and mehendi ceremony, and their pre-wedding photoshoot.

They posted these gorgeous photos from the wedding a week ago with the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together (sic).”

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now officially married!

KatVic’s Sangeet

The Sangeet ceremony for the duo took place on December 7 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara’s decked-up lawns under the Kharbooja Mahal. Photos of the venue showed the area beautifully lit with fancy lights and set to resemble an open theatre, with several dining tables and chairs arranged across the lawn.

Also read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: The lawns of Kharbooja Mahal are decked up for Sangeet

Happy Haldi!

Offering a cute visual treat for netizens, Vicky and Katrina posted loved-up photos from their haldi ceremony on December 8. However, it appeared as though the couple had decided to ditch the traditional yellow attire and opted for attire in shades of white and pink, designed by Sabyasachi.

Sharing the pictures on their official Instagram handles, they wrote, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi (sic).”

Also read: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share dreamy pictures from their haldi ceremony

Mehendi

The duo’s mehendi seemed to be equally enjoyable and full of gusto, with photos from the ceremony showing Vicky and Katrina dancing and acting goofy.

Also read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Sangeet on Tuesday, haldi on Wednesday and pheras on Thursday

Pre-wedding photoshoot

Vicky and Katrina’s latest pictures are from the pre-wedding photoshoot that took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. In one of the photos shared on Instagram, the couple was seen standing on a flight of stairs decorated with beautiful rose petals. Katrina was a gorgeously-patterned rose-gold saree with a veil on her head, while Vicky had opted for a kurta-pajama in the same shade. The duo were alternatively seen holding a bouquet of flowers. Their caption read, “To love, honour and cherish (sic).”