Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Sangeet on Tuesday, haldi on Wednesday and pheras on Thursday 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding rituals will begin from Tuesday at the Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur.

According to an IANS report, the couple will have a sangeet ceremony on Tuesday night which will be followed by a Haldi ceremony on Wednesday at 11 a.m. On Thursday, December 9, the couple will take pheres at 3 p.m. and then there will be a poolside party and dinner at night.



Picture Gallery | Here's a look at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding venue, the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan

The couple will tie the knot in the Rajwada style.

Earlier on Monday, the couple along with family and friends reached the wedding destination where they were welcomed with grand fireworks. They were offered garlands, and 'tilak' was applied to their foreheads.





Vicky and Katrina will reportedly stay at the Barwara Fort till December 12. After marriage, both are likely to visit the temple of Chauth Mata.



(with inputs from IANS)