How did Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif meet? 

With a lot of buzz going on around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s reported wedding — that is expected to take place between December 7 and 9 — social media is also rife with speculations about how they met, when they got together, and how their relationship progressed.

While everyone is speculating, here's a timeline of how and when Vicky and Katrina, according to reports:

Sources believe that everything between the two of them may have started on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan in 2019. During one of the episodes, Karan had asked Katrina who she would like to work with in the future, to which the actress had named Vicky, adding that the two might look good together.

When Vicky himself and actor Ayushmann Khurrana came on the show later as guests, Karan shared what Katrina had said to Vicky. The latter appeared surprised and acted like he was going to faint. It is believed that this episode might have played cupid in their love story.

The two of them later appeared for a casual tête-à-tête with a media house, in which Vicky and Katrina got to know each other a little by asking questions about their family, friends, and their experience working in the film industry.

Vicky and Katrina were also spotted together at several award functions, but they never made any announcement regarding their relationship.

Reports say that Vicky had even flirted with Katrina a couple of times on stage, saying she should find a “good Vicky Kaushal” and get married.

Following this incident, a while later, Vicky and Katrina made their first public appearance together during one of their friends’ birthday parties, according to media sources. The couple had also attended a screening of Shershaah. Sources said Vicky was spotted visiting Katrina several times at her residence during the COVID-19 pandemic.