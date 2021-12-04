Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: 120 Bollywood bigshots expected to be present, say reports

A total of 120 Bollywood and celebrities from other industries are expected to attend the wedding of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, which is expected to be held on December 9 in Rajasthan, according to Rajendra Kishan, the District Collector (DC) of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The District Collector told mediapersons, “These 120 guests shall follow all COVID-19 protocols and fully vaccinated guests will get entry in the much-hyped celebrity wedding (sic).”

Rajendra Kishan said that the organisers have been asked to strictly follow all COVID-19 protocols. He added that those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed without the negative RT-PCR test report.

Also read: Here's everything you need to know of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding

“We have been informed by organisers that a total of 120 guests are invited to the wedding and the events will take place between December 7 and December 10,” he further said.

Earlier in the day, Kishan had reportedly called a meeting that was attended by administrative, police and forest department officials, and hotel and event managers to ensure adequate arrangements for crowd control, smooth regulation of traffic, and the law and order situation during the wedding.

The wedding venue Fort Barwara, which has been converted into a heritage hotel, is situated in the panchayat samiti Chauth Ka Barwara. The venue is around 22 km away from Sawai Madhopur and is 174 km from Jaipur. Sawai Madhopur is popular for their Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve. According to reports, the guests are likely to be taken for a tiger safari.

*With inputs from IANS