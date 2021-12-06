Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, here's all you need to know

Social media is abuzz with reports of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal getting married this week at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, with the latest reports confirming their arrival in Jaipur by today evening.

According to IANS, the couple has departed from Mumbai at around 12 noon today and will reach Jaipur by 6 pm. From Jaipur airport, they will be travelling by road for their onward journey and are likely to reach Chauth ka Barwada by about 9 pm, following which a welcome ceremony will be held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel.

Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel - the reported venue for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. (Photo courtesy: Instagram)

The sources also confirmed to IANS that the couple's families will also be at the venue and various wedding-related rituals will be held in the hotel from Tuesday to Thursday.



Ahead of the proposed wedding, all eyes are set on the pristine venue - The Six Senses Hotel, also known as Barwara Fort. Here's all you need to know about the wedding venue:



● Located in Chauth ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur district, the Barwara fort was established around 1451 and was built by Bhim Singh, the ruler of the Chauhan dynasty.



● The fort, which has now been converted into a heritage hotel, has a confluence of antiquity and modernity.



● The perimeter of this fort extends to around 10 bighas in which there are five towers - Hanuman Burj, Bhima Burj, Nal Burj, Pir Burj and Shikar Burj.



● The hotel has five suites, two of which will reportedly be used during the wedding ceremony.



● The property also has two big grounds, which are ideal for open food arrangement and welcome procession.



