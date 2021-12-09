Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now officially married!

Actress Katrina Kaif and actor Vicky Kaushal are now officially married! The couple, who were reportedly dating from 2019, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony today (December 9) at the Six Senses hotel Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The couple took their seven ‘pheras’ in the afternoon in a special glass pavilion prepared in the Sheesh Mahal area of the hotel. They had two wedding ceremonies to honour their respective traditions and culture.

A mehendi ceremony and a traditional Punjabi ‘ladies sangeet’ organised by Vicky’s mom Veena Kaushal took place on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the haldi ceremony was held on Wednesday followed by an official poolside sangeet.

A dinner arrangement for the VIP guests has been made in front of the Sheesh Mahal and the party will go on till late at night.

The entire wedding has been a highly private affair, with clicking of pictures at the venue being prohibited. The guest list too was unknown, but photos of celebrities at the Jaipur airport took social media by storm. Among them were Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, actors Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, director Vijay Krishna Acharya and his wife, actresses Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan and Malavika Mohanan, who has been Vicky’s friend since childhood.

Vicky is the elder son of veteran action director Sham Kaushal. Katrina, who has seven siblings, is the daughter of British businessman Mohammed Kaif and lawyer Suzanne Turquotte.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi and is currently working on the third film in Salman Khan’s Tiger series. Vicky, who won a National Award for Uri: The Surgical Strike, received rave reviews for his performance in Sardar Udham this year.

