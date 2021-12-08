Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Couple to head to Maldives for honeymoon

After tying the knot, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will jet off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. However, their honeymoon is expected to get delayed owing to their respective work commitments.

The celebrity couple won't immediately fly to the Maldives as Katrina has two big projects lined up, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Sriram Raghavan's next with Vijay Sethupathi, the shoot of both films will resume after the much-hyped wedding.



As for Vicky, he has Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera up his alley. The couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai's Taj Land's End Hotel, for their friends in the fraternity. With the 'haldi' ceremony happening on Wednesday, as per sources, Vicky will arrive at the venue, riding a seven horse-drawn chariot.

The wedding, which will see 120 guests in attendance, will have a five-tier Tiffany cake curated by a chef from Italy. The wedding ceremony will commence on December 9 and the guests will be served continental, traditional Rajasthani, Punjabi and Rajwadi food.



