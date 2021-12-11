Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share dreamy pictures from their haldi ceremony

While the internet is still obsessing over Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding pictures, the duo posted pictures from their haldi ceremony. Ditching the traditional yellow attire, the pair looked madly, deeply in love in shades of white and pink.



Sharing the pictures on their official Instagram handles, the couple wrote: “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi.”

See the pictures here:

The duo wore Sabyasachi for the haldi ceremony too. Katrina picked her floral jewellery from the Mumbai-based Floral Art & Design Studio by Srishti. Daniel Bauer was the makeup artiste for the day and the hair was done by the celebrity hairstylist, Amit Thakur. Both the actors were styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. The stylist took to her social media, and shared pictures of her ‘darlings’, “Pure love and joy! These are the moments that fill our hearts,” she posted.

See the post here:

Vicky and Katrina have reportedly been dating since 2019 and tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate and private ceremony at the Six Senses Hotel Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. From the wedding preparations to the guest list, everything was kept under wraps. But pictures of a few guests like Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Radhika Madan surfaced online.