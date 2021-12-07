Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: The lawns of Kharbooja Mahal are decked up for Sangeet

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rituals have officially begun at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, the venue for the celebrity wedding in Sawai Madhopur district, near Jaipur.



So far, over 50 guests have reached the lavish hotel, which is all decked up for the star-studded wedding.

The venue is illuminated with fancy lights and the Sangeet ceremony will begin soon. It will be held at the beautiful lawns under the hotel's Kharbooja Mahal. A platform has been built on a rock for the performances and the lawn is decorated on the lines of an open theatre.



Sources confirmed that Rajasthani and Punjabi songs will be played in the Sangeet ceremony, apart from performances by many Bollywood celebrities.



Gurdas Maan and Javed Ali will also perform, apart from Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur. On his arrival at the Jaipur airport, Gurdas Maan dedicated a song to the celebrity couple. Maan was asked if he will perform at the Sangeet ceremony, but he did not respond to the query and moved away with a smile on his face.

Earlier, mehndi from Rajasthan's Sojat town was applied on Katrina's hands. The mehndi ceremony lasted for about an hour, following which preparations for the Sangeet ceremony started.

Security has been beefed up in and around the wedding venue, and the guests who are coming without authorised stickers on their vehicles are reportedly being sent back by the bouncers from the hotel gate itself. A special code has been allotted to all the guests attending the wedding. A host of film personalities, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sarvari Bagh, singer Gurdas Maan, and Simran Kaur have marked their presence for the wedding rituals. Many other film stars are expected to reach the venue on Wednesday to attend the much-anticipated wedding on December 9.