Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh arrive in Jaipur

The three-day festivities for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding begin today and the guests have started arriving in Jaipur. They will be travelling by road for their onward journey to the venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

Apart from the bride and groom and their immediate family, among the first ones to arrive were Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur. Kabir Khan is like a brother to Katrina Kaif. According to reports, a small-key roka ceremony was held at Kabir Khan's residence during Diwali.



Also, spotted at the Jaipur airport was actress Sharvari Wagh, who made her debut with the web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye (2020) and was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. According to reports Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari are seeing each other.



Back in Mumbai, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also seen leaving for the wedding.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing at the wedding venue in Sawai Madhopur. The pre-wedding festivities will begin on Tuesday with a sangeet ceremony. There will be a Haldi ceremony on Wednesday and the couple will take pheres on Thursday, December 9 at 3 pm, according to news reports.

