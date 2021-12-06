Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal leave for Jaipur; Isabelle Kaif and other family members arrive in the Pink City

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal left for Jaipur on Monday evening. Katrina and Vicky were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Katrina was dressed in a yellow sharara and Vicky wore a printed shirt and khaki pants, both of them waved at the paparazzi before entering the airport.

Meanwhile, the suspense surrounding the 'KatVic' wedding reaches new heights, the groom's wedding suit reached Vicky Kaushal's residence earlier on Monday.



The beige and ivory-colored suit with embossed floral design is in line with the wedding themes of beige, ivory, gold and white, and is making waves on the Internet.



The suit designed by Kunal Rawal came nicely wrapped in a blue cover bearing the owner, Vicky's name. Vicky and Kunal share a long association. The actor had also walked the ramp for Kunal's special show at Lakme Fashion Week 2020 at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea link promenade back in February 2020.

Also read: How did Vicky meet Katrina?



Katrina Kaif's family landed in Jaipur. Her sister Isabelle Kaif and other family members were papped at the Jaipur airport. Isabelle was seen dressed in a white collared kurta, denims and nude-coloured heels. She was wearing a mask, following the COVID safety protocols and sported sunglasses.



The wedding celebrations will start with the 'Sangeet' ceremony on December 7. The 'Mehendi' ceremony will be held on December 8 followed by a key wedding event on December 9 and a special reception on December 10.

With inputs from IANS