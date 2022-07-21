Sharvari Wagh posts picture with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif from their Maldives vacation

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently on a vacation in Maldives with their family and friends. Recently, actress Sharvari Wagh posted pictures from the star-studded vacation, which has taken the internet by storm. The pictures features Katrina and Vicky along with their friends.

“We made sure there was enough shor on the shore!! ??? (sic),” Sharvari wrote in the caption.

Celebrities like Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif, Ileana D’Cruz, Angira Dhar, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, and Anand Tiwari were also present in the picture. According to sources, the trip has been quite adventurous for the vacationers as they tried activities like zip lining and snorkelling among others. Reports state that Vicky and Katrina had earlier went to New York to celebrate Vicky's birthday (May 16, 2022).

Sharvari Wagh is a Bollywood actress who made her Bollywood film debut with the 2021 film, Bunty Aur Babli 2. She also appeared in the Amazon Prime Video, TV-series, The Forgotten Army (2020) along with Sunny Kaushal, whom she is rumoured to be currently dating.

Actress Mini Mathur also posted some unseen pictures from the vacation. The picture features the girl gang including Katrina, Sharvari, Ileana, and Isabelle Kaif, among others. She captioned the post as, “Islanders #sunset #squad.”

On the work front,, Katrina will be seen in an array of projects that include films like Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zara. Vicky Kaushal was the last sen in the 2021 film Saradar Udham. The film directed by Shoojit Sircar was released on Amazon Prime Video. He is set to appear in Shasank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera. He will also star in projects like Sam Bahadur and an untilted film by Laxman Utekar which also stars Sara Ali Khan.