Katrina raps with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a fun-filled BTS video for her birthday

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter posted the video on social media and Siddhant captioned it saying, “Vibe Hai Vibe Hai! Harrrrrrrd! Give it up for the birthday girl! Katie-Kay!” while Ishaan captioned his post saying, “Happy birthday Kattie Kay We kinda sorta made you a rapper, now it’s time to launch your Kay beauty products exclusively for ghosts-Bhootni Kay.”

The film has been directed by Gurmeet Singh who is famous for directing the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. The script for the film has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment. The cast of the movie includes Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadda, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur.

Also read: First look of Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film Phone Bhoot released

Katrina Kaif is all set to appear in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi and in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The actress will also be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zaraa. She was last seen in the movie Sooryavanshi co-starring Akshay Kumar before she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021.

The actress is seen rapping and vibing with the co-stars of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The movie is all set to release on November 4, 2022. Phone Bhoot is a supernatural comedy film and this will be Siddhant’s second film this year after Gehraiyaan and the first appearance for Ishaan Khatter on the silver screen after his 2020 film Khaali Peeli and a cameo appearance in Adam Mckay’s Don’t Look Up.

Also read: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi team up for horror-comedy Phone Bhoot