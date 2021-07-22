Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif resume shooting for Tiger 3 

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have resumed shooting for Tiger 3. The third installement of spy thriller was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Stating that the shoot has commenced in Yash Raj Films Studios, a source close to the development told IANS, "The new schedule of Tiger 3 has started today in Yash Raj Films Studios. It is a closely guarded set and one can expect no picture to leak from here. Salman and Katrina's fitness will be tested in this schedule as well as the extensive overseas schedule that is set to start from mid-August."

Just recently, the actor had taken to social media to tease his fans with a short video where he could be seen working out. According to the source, Salman is building a physique that he has never carried off before.







"I think this guy is training for Tiger3," Salman had captioned the video.



Katrina, who has been keeping an extremely low profile recently, seems to be working extensively on her body for the film. "She has worked like a beast to be her fittest best," said another source adding that director Maneesh Sharma has planned some very risky action sequences.



