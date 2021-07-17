Katrina Kaif to get hitched soon? Salman Khan’s stylist drops a hint through his birthday wish

Actress Katrina Kaif, who turned 38 on July 16, received several wishes for her birthday from fans and the Bollywood fraternity, and thanked them all with a post on Instagram on Friday.

One among those who wished her was actor Salman Khan’s stylist and friend Ashley Rebello, who shared a picture of Katrina Kaif in a white wedding gown and wrote, “Happy birthday @katrinakaif. May this be reality soon (sic).”

Ashley’s post stirred speculation on social media on when Katrina and her boyfriend Vicky Kaushal might get hitched. However, the duo has kept their dating life private and not confirmed any news on marriage yet.

Salman Khan too wished Katrina by posting a sweet photo of the two of them, in which Katrina can be seen adjusting Salman’s mic. He wrote, “Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life (sic).”

Take a look at the photo here:

Other celebrities who wished Katrina on her birthday included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ramesh Taurani.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Phone Booth, a horror-comedy co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress will also be seen in the third instalment of the Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.