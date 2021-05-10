The South superstar Vijay Deverakonda cemented a strong position in Telugu cinema in his short but glorious career. After delivering several successes in South India, he is soon to make his Bollywood debut alongside Ananya Panday. But if reports are believed to be true, the Arjun Reddy star will be romancing Katrina Kaif in a bilingual feature film.

Vijay’s much-awaited, Bollywood debut Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh has been halted due to the onset of the second wave of coronavirus cases in the country. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the makers took to social media to announce a brief pause in the shooting schedule. While this news saddened his fans, several reports suggest that Vijay has an interesting project lined up, and this time he will romance Katrina Kaif.

According to a report, the untitled project is a South Indian movie and will be released in two languages. But to widen the target audience, the makers are planning to rope in Katrina. Adding fuel to these reports, the Tiger actress followed Vijay recently on Instagram.

On the work front, the Dear Comrade has exciting projects lined up in his kitty which include an untitled project with Sukumar. Meanwhile, his ladylove will be seen in Phone Bhoot next.