Katrina Kaif's recipe for being fit is simple - eat sleep, train, repeat. The actress shared a stunning picture of herself where she spells out this mantra and what she does in the day to be in shape.



She posted the picture on Instagram on Thursday. She can be seen dressed in athleisure. The actress has her hair in a braid and has sports gloves on.



"Eat, sleep, train, repeat," she captioned the image, which currently has 1,23,000 likes on the photo-sharing website.



Recently, Katrina announced on social media that she has started working on a new film. However, she did not give out any details of the upcoming project.



Fans spotted the actress with superstar Salman Khan a few days back and rumour mills were abuzz thatthey have started shooting for Tiger 3.



Katrina's next release is Sooryavanshi, opposite actor Akshay Kumar. The film directed by Rohit Shetty will hit the screens on April 30.



She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.