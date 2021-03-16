With the demand for inclusivity growing in the fashion and beauty industry, it is always rather refreshing to see that brands are keeping up with changing times! Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty seems to be one such label that’s listening! Their new Hydrating Foundations have adhered to that tenet as they launched it in 20 different shades. One would say that’s quite an extensive palette. There are five shades each for Light, Medium, Tan and Deep skin tones. The brand also claims that they have used a deeply hydrating formula.

Katrina says, “Whether you’re going for subtle glam or high impact drama, a foundation can create the perfect base for any makeup look. My goal with a foundation is to find one that looks like my natural skin, only better. And this is what we worked towards when creating the Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation. We have launched the range with 20 shades while paying a lot of attention to not just Indian skin tones but also the different undertones.

All the different foundation shades

The best part is, it doesn’t crease, settle into fine lines, or create flashbacks, which makes this weightless formula perfect for all-day wear and you can easily build it up from natural to high coverage. So, let’s find out what is your shade of beautiful!”

Her brand seems to celebrate body positivity and skin colour inclusivity, as well as this particular post on the brand's site, might suggest:





While curating the shades, the brand also took into account the following - skin tones and undertones, ranging from deep, tan, medium and light. The foundations also comprise ingredients like Mango Butter, Avocado Oil and Hyaluronic Acid for aiding skin hydration. What you can hope for is a natural, dewy finish. It also claims to offer a non-cakey feel and that would definitely be ideal for Indian summers! The foundations are available online, on Nykaa.