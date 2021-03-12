Paula Begoun has been revolutionising skincare for over four decades now by writing. She has written 21 books on the topic, researched ingredients and formulas and spent a lot of time educating enthusiasts about it. Hence, when she launched Paula’s Choice in 1995 in the United States, it was a natural extension.

Resist Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum

They catapulted to fame but, her Indian patrons had to wait until last year for her to unveil the brand here. However, COVID-19 took a toll and Paula had to wait for one year to launch some of her bestsellers here. But she is here now and the 67-year-old stalwart revealed that she could not be more excited. The founder of the label, stayed up past midnight to chat with us and the first thing she told us was, launching in India was a dream come true. “India had been a part of my life for 14 years and as soon as I could launch in this country, I wanted to go ahead and make that dream come true,” says the founder. She adds that she is launching her products in phases. The current selection includes products from her anti-ageing line, exfoliators and boosters as well.

Clear oil-free moisturiser

An interesting fact about Paula... it was in 1985 that she published the book, Blue Eyeshadow Should Be Illegal and after her appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, she acquired the moniker, The Cosmetics Cop. The 67-year-old shares that her relationship with India is a long one. She informs us, “My ex-husband is Indian and we lived in Mumbai.” However, the radical voice of beauty, shares that she is rather alarmed about several people here using kitchen products — turmeric, honey, lemon — as DIY face packs. “Don’t do that! You will only be damaging your skin barrier,” says Paula, who has been known for debunking many myths prevalent in the wellness industry. And the products from her line follows the tenets she swears by.

Earth Sourced Perfectly Natural Cleansing Gel



Some of the products you can shop for from the second drop include her Resist Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum, Boost 1% Retinol Booster, Earth Sourced Perfectly Natural Cleansing Gel, Defense and Essential Glow Moisturizer SPF 30. Also, one can look out for the products that have acquired cult status over the years, like their leave-on exfoliants 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant and her 10% Azelaic Acid Booster. “Azelaic Acid works well on women of colour and has incredible anti-inflammatory benefits,” says Paula, adding that one can expect more products in June or July.

Straight from The Cosmetics Cop

- Paula says sunscreen is a mainstay and no skincare will work without it. Applying a sunscreen rated SPF 30 or greater, is ideal.

- She says steaming or using hot water irritates the skin and one would be better off avoiding it.

- Facial massage, jade rollers that tug at your skin are damaging and should be cut out of your skincare regimen.



Rs 1,560 upwards.

Available online.

