In keeping with slow and sustainable fashion, skincare has also been evolving to be more sustainable. Now, experts say, would be a good idea to narrow it down to the basics. With the idea that less could probably be more, especially when a lot of us tend to stay at home these days, skinimalism could be the beauty buzzword of the year. According to Pinterest 2021 Trend Predictions Report, Skinimalism is likely to reign supreme in the beauty world.



Geetika Mittal Gupta, founder and medical director of Delhi-based clinic, ISAAC Luxe, tells us,

“Skinimalism is one of the trends I have started seeing already. It is all about marrying skincare with makeup, or I have also seen people call it new glow up. People are forfeiting a complicated makeup routine to embrace slow beauty and let their natural skin texture shine through.” It duly said, ‘Skinimalism is the new glow up’. So we are thinking sunscreen, light coverage BB Cream, ditching heavy foundations and just lip gloss, maybe? Also, tinted moisturisers and sunscreens are likely to be in vogue. Tinted sunscreens like that of ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint, Missha Perfect Cover B.B Cream - the latter available in India on sites like beautybarn.in - could be worthy investments if trying skinimalism has been on your mind.



Geetika also mentions that probiotics in skincare might also emerge as a mainstay. “Probiotic skincare will likely see a huge boom in this space. There are strong indications that microbiome skincare will be a big trend next year. This refers to an ecosystem of living microorganisms on our skin (there are billions of them). We are beginning to see products that combine probiotics and prebiotics (i.e., synbiotics) to more effectively balance the microbiome,” she shares.







