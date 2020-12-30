Internet - be it Instagram or Reddit - is abuzz with a seemingly new skincare trend called slugging which might have emerged right in time if your skin is winter-ravaged. If experts are to be believed then this trend has emerged from K-beauty regimens that always emphasise on hydration.

Vaseline Petroleum Jelly, Image: Vaseline India Instagram

Slugging requires you to lean on your humble tub of Vaseline Petroleum Jelly and apply it at night, at the end of your skincare routine at night. Just a small or pea-size amount after you have finished applying your treatments, humectants and moisturiser would do the trick. However, if you are prone to acne skip this. Slugging might not be for everyone, do weigh in with the dermatologist before you try the latest trending skincare.



Moisturisers with ceramides are known to repair skin barrier well. While Instagrammers abroad love Cerave, in India one can opt for Earth Rhythm’s Phyto-Ceramide Deep Moisturiser, Minimalist’s Sepicalm 3% + Oat Moisturizer or Bioderma Intensive Baume. They can all boast the goodness of ceramides and are some moisturiser options with ceramides.



Before you put on your moisturiser, applying a Hyaluronic acid product that can help lock in hydration and retain water. It works when a moisturiser is applied on top, say, experts. Easily available products like Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel could work!



Humidifiers, are often portable devices that help increase moisture levels in the air (humidity) and could be beneficial for dry skin and keep it dewy