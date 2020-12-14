While tea and its therapeutic values are not unknown to us, tea brewers are blending age-old elements to make it more healthy. Backed by the Ministry of Ayush, these fresh blends are also known to boost immunity and kick start a healthy life.

Teamonk Global’s Ayurvedic Green Teas consists of four new variants. It includes Triphala Green Tea, Kadha Green Tea, Ashwagandha green tea and Spice Green Tea. Each of the new flavours launched offers a unique benefit. For instance, the Triphala green tea helps to build immunity and improve digestion while Ashwagandha Green Tea boosts immunity, relieves stress, anxiety and also provides relief from inflammation and pain. Kadha Green Tea helps in building resistance from viruses and Spice Green Tea helps in building a strong digestive system. “The Triphala Green Tea introduction is a major breakthrough by Teamonk. Triphala is a highly consumed herbal concoction and combining it with green tea is an art that we’ve perfected. Each of our Ayurvedic flavours of green teas is both healthy and delicious. We want people to enjoy every sip of it”, said Ashok Mittal, Managing Director, Teamonk Global.

WeikField’s range of immunity-boosting teas under Eco Valley also aims at strengthening its position in the healthy foods and immunity-boosting segment. Their new range of herbal infusions consists of two variants: Pahadi Kahwa and Divya Kawach. The infusion recipe is available in a tea bag format which offers all the goodness of ayurvedic herbs and is super convenient to brew and reap the health benefits.

“We have understood the fact that hot beverages have been commonly used in Indian households to treat a variety of symptoms. The recipes have been vetted by the ancestors and have been passed down the generations. In today’s day and age where urban millennials are living in isolation, the numerous ingredients are not always present in the kitchen. Both our infusions are rich in health benefits. Divya Kawach and Pahadi Kahwa have the goodness of ayurvedic herbs such as Tulsi, Sunthi, Cinnamon, Black Pepper ad Licorice. These ingredients are widely known for their anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties. They also help in maintaining healthy blood sugar metabolism and support respiratory defence system,” D S Sachdeva, CEO, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd.