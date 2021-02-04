Actress Katrina Kaif who is known to be one of the most fashionable icons in the industry says she endorses only those brands that are relevant to her, sustainable and can be part of her daily life.



The actress gives an insight into what fashion means to her and why she has adopted sustainable fashion.



What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion to me is a way to express myself. It's a mode of communication to the world and defines your individuality.



What is your idea of sustainable fashion and how do you feel you contribute to it?

My idea of sustainable fashion is to use products that are organic and sustainable in nature. A few changes that I adopted to be eco-friendly and the ones I recommend to others are: Buy only what you need and don't believe in compulsive shopping, limit the use of plastic items as much as possible, always keep reading about sustainability and educate yourself in order to contribute towards sustainable fashion, always share your knowledge with others to create and spread more awareness, and most importantly, support fellow artisans, their vision and innovations.



How can people contribute towards sustainable fashion?

Before adapting to sustainable fashion, I believe a person needs to adapt to a sustainable lifestyle, be it the products that we use on a daily basis or the food that we use in our homes. Once we start adopting sustainable practices in our daily routines, our fashion choices will also start to improve.



What's your criterion to select a brand before you start endorsing it?

I endorse brands that are relevant to me and can be a part of my daily life. This is one of the most important criteria for me.



Any fashion tips for readers?

Fashion is all about comfort, you need not blindly follow the latest trends to look stylish. Your confidence is your most special accessory. Don't be afraid to play around with colours and garments, and remember, you have the power to make anything cool if you're comfortable and confident.

