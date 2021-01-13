Vijay Sethupathi has been on a signing spree ever since his Super Deluxe acclaimed national fame. He has been getting offers from several film industries, including Bollywood. Recently, he walked out of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadda, an adaptation of Forest Gump for reasons unknown. Rumours are that he signed his next Bollywood film with celebrated filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. The makers have not released an official statement yet. But, rumours have confirmed that Sriram’s thriller will star Vijay and Katrina Kaif as the lead cast. The movie will commence its shooting process from April 2021 in Pune.

Vijay is also rumoured to be a part of Maangaram’s hindi remake. Apart from these projects the actor will also feature in an upcoming Hindi web series helmed by Raj and DK, best known for creating The Family Man and Stree. On the work front, down south, Vijay currently awaits the release of Master, where he played the main antagonist. He shared the screen with Thalapathy for the first time. He will also be seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, playing a badass villain character. Katrina Kaif also has an interesting lineup of movies which includes, Sidhant Chaturvedi-Ishan Khatter’s horror comedy titled as Phone Bhoot and Ali Abbas Zafar’s female superhero flick.







