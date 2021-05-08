Kangna Ranaut announces that she has tested positive for COVID-19. This time around, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share the news with her fans. She shared a picture of herself in a yoga pose and called the virus a ‘small flu’ and added that it ‘got too much press.’

The Dhakaad star shared that she gave her test after she detected a few symptoms. She also mentioned that she is currently home-quarantined. The 34-year old actress wrote, “I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people.”

See the post here:

The Thalaivi star has been in the news lately after her Twitter account got permanently suspended. While this move from the micro-blogging platform was welcomed with praise from a part of the country, Kangana’s fans have been disappointed with it. After her account got deleted, Koo app’s founder Mayank Bidawatka welcomed her in a post and said, “This is your home. You can share your opinions here with pride.”

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Panga.