Arjun Rampal wrapped up the schedule of Dhaakad in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The actor who is currently awaiting the next schedule of the film, will be seen as Rudraveer, the antagonist in the Kangana Ranaut starrer.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a few behind the scenes pictures from the sets. He wrote, “Just superb! One of the most amazing team I have had the pleasure to work with. Thank you guys. I will miss you till the next schedule. #Rudraveer is one mad character. #Dhaakad is one hell of a film.”

See the post here:

Previously, Kangana also wrapped up the shooting and shared a few pictures with the crew on her Instagram stories. She called the experience spectacular and wrote, “Thank you, team #Dhaakad, already missing my team, #schedulewrap.” Her post also mentions that the next schedule of the film will start from June, 2021.

A Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial, Dhaakad is touted to be a spy-thriller. Kangana will be seen as an officer and the movie will deal with serious issues like increasing crime rates against women and child trafficking. The movie will also star Divya Dutta in a key role.

An official announcement about a tentative release date is yet to be made.