After Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta shares her look in Dhaakad and she looks nothing but impressive. The ace actor took to social media to share her character Rohini’s look in the Razneesh Ghai spy-thriller film.

With an interesting caption Divya termed the look menacing and described it thus, “She looks menacing, but that doesn't even describe how evil she can be! presenting my look as Rohini for #Dhaakad, arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021."

Divya looks bold and rustic and only time will reveal more about her character.

Dhaakad is India’s first female-led high octane spy thriller with Kangana in the lead who shared the first look on Monday.