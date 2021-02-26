Reports state that Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's statement is set to be recorded tomorrow in the case against Kangana Ranaut for an alleged impersonation and identity theft case. He has been asked to come to the Mumbai Crime Branch at 11 am this Saturday. The procedure is in regards to the case against actress Kangana Ranaut in 2016, involving an exchange of emails between the two. He had alleged that he was being impersonated. He had accused that the one impersonating him was sending the emails to the Queen actress. The actress had stated that the id she had was passed on by Hrithik and the two exchanged emails from 2013-2014.

He had also claimed that the actress had sent emails - In 2016. Earlier the Cyber Cell conducted an investigation and Hrithik had to submit his laptop and phone, as he had alleged that he was being harassed by Kangana who was mailing him. After an earlier probe, Kangana’s statement had also been recorded. A few months ago, in December 2020, the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai police has transferred the case to the Criminal Intelligence Unit.