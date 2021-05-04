Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account (@KanganaTeam) has been permanently suspended after she wrote a controversial tweet dragging the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.



"This is horrible... we need super gundai to kill gundai... she is like an unleashed monster, to tame her Modi ji please show your Virat roop from early 2000's... #PresidentRuleInBengal (sic)," tweeted the actress.





Kangana Ranaut's tweet which led to the permanent suspension of her social media account.

Stating that her online behaviour has the potential to cause offline harm, a spokesperson from Twitter said, "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm."





Kangana Ranaut's account suspended for violating Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policies: Twitter spokesperson — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 4, 2021



"The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service," added the spokesperson.



