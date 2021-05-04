Kangana Ranaut is drawing flak from all corners. After Twitter announced a permanent ban on actress' social media account (@KanganaTeam), some fashion designers too vowed against collaborating with Kangana in the future.



Rimzim Dadu, who is known for signature metallic sarees and dresses, took to Instagram stories to make the announcement.



"Never too late to do the right thing! We are removing all posts of past collaborations with Kangana Ranaut from our social channels and pledge to not engage in any future association with her," wrote Dadu.





Fashion and textile designer Anand Bhushan issued a statement on Twitter and Instagram. Stating that Anand Bhushan as a brand doesn't support hate speech, the official statement reads, "In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech."



"Do the right thing," Bhushan captioned the statement issued in the form of an image.

Do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/p72a7zqFz9 — Anand Bhushan (@AnandBhushan) May 4, 2021



The decision by Bhushan and Dadu came in the wake of Kangana Ranaut's tweet where she reportedly called Mamata Banerjee 'an unleashed monster' and dragged the Prime Minister of India into it by asking Narendra Modi to show 'his virat roop from early 2000's' to tame 'her'.

Following the tweet, Twitter announced a permanent suspension of her account for violating Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policies. A statement issued by its spokesperson also said that her online behaviour has the potential to cause offline harm.