Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was permanently suspended on Tuesday. Reacting to the decision, the actress called the social media platform racist.

"Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do," said Kangana.

Further stating that she has multiple platforms, including cinema to raise her voice, she added, "Fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering."



Also read | Kangana Ranaut faces flak, fashion designers Rimzim Dadu and Anand Bhushan vow not to work with her in future

However, netizens were quick to point out that Twitter had also suspended Former US President Donald Trump's account. "Is Trump brown?" asked a user.



Twitter suspended Donald Trump, is Trump brown? https://t.co/Aa7HAixAJB — Kumarravi5111 (@Kumarravi181) May 4, 2021

Twitter's decision came in the wake of her controversial tweet where she reportedly called Mamata Banerjee 'an unleashed monster' and dragged the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi into it by asking him to show 'his virat roop from early 2000's' to tame 'her'.

