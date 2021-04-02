Kangana Ranaut is currently basking in the success of Thalaivi’s trailer, her upcoming biopic based on Tamil Nadu’s first Chief Minister Jayalalitha. The trailer released to rave reviews and expectations from this movie skyrocketed. The trailer was trending everywhere on social media and fans already declared another National Award on its way in the Queen star’s kitty.

After the trailers, the makers of Thalaivi announced that the first song from the album - Chali Chali (Hindi) Mazhai Mazhai (Tamil), and Ilaa Ilaa (Telugu) will be released by South Indian superstar, Samantha Akkineni. She took to her Twitter and released the track in all three languages. “Amma's unmatched grace and her stunning screen presence are known to all. Witness her fanfare from Cinema to CM. #ChaliChali #MazhaiMazhai #IlaaIlaa out,” tweeted the Super Deluxe star.

Check out the tweet here:

Samantha Akkineni's tweet

Kangana thanked Samantha for launching her song and wrote, “Thank you my dear @Samanthaprabhu2 for being so gracious... You are the epitome of woman empowerment, we need to empower each other and that’s real feminism. Thank you.”

Read the post here:

Kangana's response

The first track from the movie is a replication of the yesteryear superstar’s Venira Adai which came out in the year 1965.

Watch the song here:

Thalaivi is AL Vijay’s directorial venture and is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Bahubali and Bhajrangi Bhaijaan fame. The movie’s ensemble cast also features Aravind Swamy, Prakash Raj, and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles.

The film will hit the big screen on April 23.