Minari talks about a family of South Korean immigrants who survive in rural America during the 1980s.

Minari, one of the films nominated for the Academy Awards this year, is all set to be released in India on April 16.



Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Korean-English language film starring Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, and Will Patton, is a semi-autobiographical feature on director Chung’s upbringing. The plot revolves around a family of South Korean immigrants who survived in rural America during the 1980s.

The movie is in contention for six Oscars this year and has been nominated in the Best Picture category, Best Director (Lee Isaac Chung), Best Original Screenplay (Lee Isaac Chung), Best Actor (Steven Yeun), Best Supporting Actress (Youn Yuh-jung), and Best Original Score (Emile Mosseri).

Minari has also been nominated under six categories at the BAFTAs - Best Film Not In The English Language, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Alan Kim), Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Music, and Best Casting (Julia Kim).

Adding to that, the movie has also received a Golden Globe in the Best Motion Picture category.

The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020. It won the US Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the US Dramatic Audience Award.

Minari is being released in India by PVR Pictures.