Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is absolutely ecstatic over the fact that her movie The White Tiger got nominated for the Oscar awards under the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

The actor took to Twitter to talk about how “special” she felt while announcing the Oscar nomination for the film. Priyanka has also acted in the movie alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. In more good news for the cast, Adarsh has been nominated for the BAFTA awards under the Best Leading Actor category for his role in The White Tiger. The actor was shocked over his nomination and said it was a surreal moment for him.

A few after the announcement, Priyanka wrote on Twitter, “Just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud.” She also tagged her co-stars, Rajkummar and Adarsh.

Rajkummar too shared the news on Instagram and attached two behind-the-screen photos from the sets of the film. He said, “We are nominated for the #OSCARS Congratulations #RaminBahrani and team #TheWhiteTiger. (sic)”

The photos feature Rajkummar with Priyanka, Adarsh, and director Ramin Bahrani.

Meanwhile, Adarsh congratulated the entire team and made a special call-out for Ramin Bahrani. He said, “Officially part of an Oscar-nominated film! Ramin Bahrani! You are a legend! So proud of the entire team!! Congratulations everyone.”

The White Tiger is based on the best-selling novel by Arvind Adiga with the same name. The book has also won the Man Booker Prize in 2008.

Along with The White Tiger, the other films that are nominated in this category are Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, Nomadland, The Father, and One Night in Miami.

Priyanka and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas announced the Oscar nominations for all categories on March 15.

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will be held on April 25. The event was supposed to take place two months ago but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.