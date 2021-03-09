Late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman (left), Adarsh Gourav from The White Tiger (centre), and Anthony Hopkins from The Father (right)

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Tuesday announced the final list of nominations of movies and television series for the awards.

Films with nominations under multiple categories for the BAFTA awards include The Father, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom starring late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, Promising Young Woman, and Nomadland.

Nomadland also got nominated for the awards under Best Motion Picture – Drama, and Best Director for Chloé Zhao at the Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, The White Tiger starring actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav happens to be the only Indian movie to make it to the final list of nominees.

Check out the complete list of nominations under various categories below:

Outstanding British Film

For the first time in history, the BAFTA has chosen 10 nominees for the Outstanding British Film category. The movies include:

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Adapted Screenplay Writing

The nominees for Adapted Screenplay Writing are:

The Dig

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger (Hint hint: This is the movie actor Priyanka Chopra Chopra received international acclaim for, and stars Priyanka, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav)

Original Screenplay

Another Round

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Supporting Actress

The six nominees for Supporting Actress are:

Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali - Rocks

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe - County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray - Rocks

Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku - His House

Alfre Woodard - Clemency

Animated Film

The three nominees under this category are:

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Film Not in the English Language category

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House

Limbo

Moffie

Rocks

Saint Maud

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses

Alan Kim - Minari

Leslie Odom Jr - One Night in Miami…

Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Leading Actor

Good news for fans of The White Tiger starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adarsh Gourav, and Rajkummar Rao! Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for the BAFTA award under the Best Leading Actor category.

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger (From India!)

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

Director

Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks - Sarah Gavron

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Documentary Movie

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Original Score

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Best Casting

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

Best Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News of the World

Rebecca

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma.

Mank

Best Make-Up

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Sound

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Special Visual Effects

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and The Pussycat

The Song of a Lost Boy

British Short Film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

Finally, a reminder of the 2021 EE Rising Star Award nominees:

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù

The nominees were selected by a group of industry jurors including Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander, actor and BAFTA Film Committee member Jo Hartley, and BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie

The awards ceremony was supposed to take place in February. However, due to the pandemic, the event had to be postponed. The BAFTA award winners ceremony will now take place on April 11.