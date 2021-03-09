Here’s the complete list of nominees for the BAFTA awards; The White Tiger makes it to the list
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Tuesday announced the final list of nominations of movies and television series for the awards.
Films with nominations under multiple categories for the BAFTA awards include The Father, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom starring late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, Promising Young Woman, and Nomadland.
Nomadland also got nominated for the awards under Best Motion Picture – Drama, and Best Director for Chloé Zhao at the Golden Globes.
Meanwhile, The White Tiger starring actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav happens to be the only Indian movie to make it to the final list of nominees.
Check out the complete list of nominations under various categories below:
Outstanding British Film
For the first time in history, the BAFTA has chosen 10 nominees for the Outstanding British Film category. The movies include:
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Adapted Screenplay Writing
The nominees for Adapted Screenplay Writing are:
The Dig
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
The White Tiger (Hint hint: This is the movie actor Priyanka Chopra Chopra received international acclaim for, and stars Priyanka, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav)
Original Screenplay
Another Round
Mank
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Supporting Actress
The six nominees for Supporting Actress are:
Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali - Rocks
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe - County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray - Rocks
Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku - His House
Alfre Woodard - Clemency
Animated Film
The three nominees under this category are:
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Film Not in the English Language category
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House
Limbo
Moffie
Rocks
Saint Maud
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses
Alan Kim - Minari
Leslie Odom Jr - One Night in Miami…
Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Leading Actor
Good news for fans of The White Tiger starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adarsh Gourav, and Rajkummar Rao! Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for the BAFTA award under the Best Leading Actor category.
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger (From India!)
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
Director
Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks - Sarah Gavron
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Documentary Movie
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Original Score
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Best Casting
Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
Best Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Production Design
The Dig
The Father
Mank
News of the World
Rebecca
Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
Mank
Best Make-Up
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Sound
Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Special Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and The Pussycat
The Song of a Lost Boy
British Short Film
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present
Finally, a reminder of the 2021 EE Rising Star Award nominees:
Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù
The nominees were selected by a group of industry jurors including Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander, actor and BAFTA Film Committee member Jo Hartley, and BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie
The awards ceremony was supposed to take place in February. However, due to the pandemic, the event had to be postponed. The BAFTA award winners ceremony will now take place on April 11.