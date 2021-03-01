Golden Globes 2021 list of awardees: Schitt’s Creek, The Crown, and The Queen’s Gambit bag top honours
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Nomadland, The Crown, and The Queen’s Gambit were among the big winners of the 78th Golden Globe Awards ceremony that was held virtually on March 1.
Late star Chadwick Boseman too was awarded posthumously for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom while veteran Jane Fonda was given the lifetime achievement award: the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her contribution to arts and cinema.
The event was conducted virtually and the live audience consisted of frontline workers who helped during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Golden Globe Award ceremony was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who were in New York and Los Angeles respectively. This is the first time the Golden Globe Awards was hosted in a bicoastal manner.
The best drama film went to Nomadland starring Frances McDormand as a homeless woman travelling through the American West.
Schitt's Creek was named the Best Comedy series. Actress Catherine O’Hara, who plays the role of Moira Rose in the show, was given the honour of Best Actress - Musical or Comedy.
The best director award went to Chloe Zhao, who became the second female winner of the category in Globes history, after Barbara Streisand in 1983, according to media reports.
Zhao said, “Thank you everyone who made it possible to do what I love. I fell in love with making movies and telling stories because it gave us a chance to laugh and cry together, to learn from each other, and to have more compassion for each other.”
Check out the complete list of winners below:
Movies:
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nomadland
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Minari, USA
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
IO SI (Seen) - The Life Ahead
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Soul
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot
Best Director - Motion Picture
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
Best Original Score
Soul
Television series:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudekis - Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
Best Television Series Drama
The Crown
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Queen's Gambit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson - The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega - Small Axe
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Schitt's Creek