Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Nomadland, The Crown, and The Queen’s Gambit were among the big winners of the 78th Golden Globe Awards ceremony that was held virtually on March 1.

Late star Chadwick Boseman too was awarded posthumously for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom while veteran Jane Fonda was given the lifetime achievement award: the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her contribution to arts and cinema.

The event was conducted virtually and the live audience consisted of frontline workers who helped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Golden Globe Award ceremony was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who were in New York and Los Angeles respectively. This is the first time the Golden Globe Awards was hosted in a bicoastal manner.

The best drama film went to Nomadland starring Frances McDormand as a homeless woman travelling through the American West.

Schitt's Creek was named the Best Comedy series. Actress Catherine O’Hara, who plays the role of Moira Rose in the show, was given the honour of Best Actress - Musical or Comedy.

The best director award went to Chloe Zhao, who became the second female winner of the category in Globes history, after Barbara Streisand in 1983, according to media reports.

Zhao said, “Thank you everyone who made it possible to do what I love. I fell in love with making movies and telling stories because it gave us a chance to laugh and cry together, to learn from each other, and to have more compassion for each other.”

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Movies:

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Nomadland

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Minari, USA

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

IO SI (Seen) - The Life Ahead

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Soul

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot

Best Director - Motion Picture

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Best Original Score

Soul

Television series:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudekis - Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Best Television Series Drama

The Crown

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega - Small Axe

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Schitt's Creek