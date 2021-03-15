Billie Eilish (left), Harry Styles (centre), and Beyoncé (right) at the Grammys

The 63rd Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles in a socially distanced manner on March 14 with comedian Trevor Noah as the host.

This year saw Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles winning their first Grammys.

Meanwhile, singer Beyoncé made history and became the first female artiste to bag the highest number of Grammy awards: 28.

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’s daughter, also set a record by becoming one of the youngest female artistes (9 years old) to win a Grammy award. The duo’s song Brown Skin Girl bagged the Best Music Video award.

BTS fans were heartbroken since the K-pop group lost their chance to win the award this time. However, the band still gave a powerful performance of “Dynamite” from Seoul, which had fans going wild over the Internet.

Here is the full list of winners under all categories:

Record of the Year: Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish

Album of the Year: Folklore by Taylor Swift

Song of the Year: I Can't Breathe by H.E.R.

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance: Harry Styles for Watermelon Sugar

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for Rain On Me

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: American Standard by James Taylor

Best Pop Vocal Album: Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa

Best Dance Recording: 10% by Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance Electronic Album: Bubba by Kaytranada

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Live At The Royal Albert Hall by Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance: Shameika by Fiona Apple

Best Metal Performance: Bum-Rush by Body Count

Best Rock Song: Stay High by Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album: The New Abnormal by The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutter by Fiona Apple

Best R&B Performance: Beyoncé for Black Parade

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Anything for You by Ledisi

Best R&B Song: Better Than I Imagined by Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Progressive R&B Album: It Is What It Is by Thundercat

Best R&B Album: Bigger Love by John Legend

Best Rap Performance: Megan Thee Stallion for Savage

Best Rap Song: Savage Remix by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Album: King’s Disease by Nas

Best Country Solo Performance: When My Amy Prays by Vince Gill

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: 10,000 Hours by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Best Country Song: Crowded Table by The Highwomen

Best Country Album: Wildcard by Miranda Lambert

Best New Age Album: More Guitar Stories by Jim “Kimo” West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: All Blues by Chick Corea

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Secrets are the Best Stories by Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Trilogy 2 by Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Data Lords by Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album: Four Questions by Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Movin’ On by Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: There Was Jesus by Zach Williams and Dolly Parton

Best Gospel Album: Gospel According to PJ by PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Jesus is King by Kanye West

Best Roots Gospel Album: Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) by Fisk Jubilee Singers

Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album: YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: La Conquista del Espacio by Fito Paez

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Un Canto por México, Vol. 1 by Natalia Lafourcade

Best Tropical Latin Album: 40 by Grupo Niche

Best American Roots Performance: I Remember Everything by John Prine

Best American Roots Song: I Remember Everything by John Prine

Best Americana Album: World on the Ground by Sarah Jarosz

Best Bluegrass Album: Home by Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album: Rawer than Raw by Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? by Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album: All the Good Times by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Atmosphere by New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Best Reggae Album: Got to Be Tough by Toots and The Maytals

Best Global Music Album: Twice as Tall by Burna Boy

Best Children's Album: All the Ladies by Joanie Leeds

Best Spoken Word Album: ‘Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth’ by Rachel Maddow

Best Comedy Album: Black Mitzvah by Tiffany Haddish

Best Musical Theater Album: Jagged Little Pill

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Jojo Rabbit - various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir (composer)

Best Song Written for Visual Media: No Time to Die (from No Time to Die) by Billie Eilish

Best Instrumental Composition: Sputnik by Maria Schneider

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Donna Lee by John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: He Won’t Hold You by Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody

Best Recording Package: Vols. 11 & 12 by Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto (art directors)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Ode to Joy by Lawrence Azerrad and Jeff Tweedy (art directors)

Best Album Notes: Dead Man’s Pop by Bob Mehr (album notes writer)

Best Historical Album: It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers by Mister Rogers

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Hyperspace by Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua, Beck Hansen and Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Andrew Watt

Best Remixed Recording: Roses (Imanbek Remix) by Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’ by David Frost and Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance: Ives: Complete Symphonies by Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording: Gershwin: Porgy and Bess by David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue and Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance: Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua by JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass and Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann and Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus and UCLA Chamber Singers)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Contemporary Voices by Pacifica Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra by Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Smyth: The Prison by Sarah Brailey and Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium: Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank and Meditations on Rilke by Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Rouse: Symphony No. 5 by Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Music Video: Brown Skin Girl by Beyoncé, Saint Jhn and Wizkid featuring Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter

Best Music Film: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice by Linda Ronstadt

