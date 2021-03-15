The global favorite, K-pop outfit, BTS might have lost at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Their fans are particularly upset that the group did not win in the category Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Nevertheless, the band still created history as they lit up the Grammys event with their Dynamite performance.

The septet that includes - J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin, and V were nominated this year for their track - Dynamite, the first song they released completely in English, making them the first K-pop band to be ever nominated for a Grammy. Lady Gaga and Ariana Granade won this category for their song, Rain On Me. The BTS army took to social media to show their displeasure and some even called the award ceremony rigged. They said that ‘top-seller chartbuster was not given justice, as Dynamite topped all the charts and numbers when it was released. The other nominees in the category were Intentions by Justin Bieber and Quavo, Exile by Taylor Swift and Bon Iver, and Un Dia (One Day) by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy.

BTS presented the 2019 Grammys and after two years made a comeback, not just with a nomination but also a rooftop performance of Dynamite wowing the viewers and fans. They performed the BE track from Seoul, South Korea underneath massive sparklers, floral layouts, and lights.

The boy-band did not win their first Grammy this year, but captivated the audience with their performance and sent Twitter into a meltdown.

There is always a next time. Right, army?