H.E.R., left, and Tiara Thomas accept the award for song of the year for 'I Can't Breathe'at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center

American singer-songwriter H.E.R. won Song of The Year at the Grammys 2021 for I Can't Breathe. The artiste revealed she recorded I Can't Breathe in a bedroom at her mom's house. She also spoke about the inspiration behind the song saying, protesters had taken to the streets in cities across the country to demonstrate against police killings of Black people and call for reform.

"I have never been more proud to be an artist," said the artiste who wrote the song over FaceTime with fellow writers Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas. In her acceptance speech, she also asked people all over the country to keep up the activist spirit, "We are the change that we wish to see."

She also notched a win for Best R&B Song for Better Than I Imagined, which was nominated in the same category as her Slow Down.

Megan Thee Stallion was named best new artist at the 2021 Grammy Awards. She was nominated in four categories - New Artist, Rap Performance, Rap Song and Record.

Megan becomes the first female hip-hop artist to win the category in 22 years, since Lauryn Hill received the honor in 1999. Megan beat out best new artist contenders Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Chika, Kaytranada, D Smoke, Ingrid Andress and Noah Cyrus.