Everyone's obsessed with Dua Lipa's Versace moment at this year's Grammys. The singer who released her second album back in January 2020 wore a custom butterfly Versace dress at the red carpet of the awards and stunned in a pink two-piece and a cape during her performance. The singer, who's nominated for is nominated for six Grammys tonight, including Record of the Year., walked the 2021 red carpet in person from the Staples Center in Los Angeles in a shimmery mermaid gown was covered in sequins, and featuring side cutouts.

"This dress was made for me by Versace. I love it. I feel, I feel like a princess in it so yeah I'm thrilled," the long-time Versace loyalist said on the red carpet who wore three separate custom picks by the Italian fashion house during the Grammys.