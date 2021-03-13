From grooving to their foot-tapping tracks to finding respite in those soothing melodies or gazing at their mind-blowing music videos, musicians have kept us entertained around the year. Now, it’s time to celebrate their work and honour them at one of the most popular music award ceremonies.

The 63rd Grammy Awards presented by The Recording Academy will stream on Monday, March 15, 05:30 AM IST, exclusively on SonyLIV. Signifying the epitome in music, the award ceremony will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. SonyLIV’s transmission of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards is co-presented by ‘Black & White’.

The annual presentation ceremony will not only showcase the world’s most prominent artists competing in various categories but will also feature performances by famous names across pop, classical, jazz, rap, R&B, and rock music genres. Grammy’s top nominees include Beyoncé (9), Dua Lipa (6), Roddy Ricch (6), Taylor Swift (6), Brittany Howard (5), John Beasley (4), Justin Bieber (4), Phoebe Bridgers (4), DaBaby (4), Billie Eilish (4), David Frost (4), and Megan Thee Stallion (4).

Singers including Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, and Post Malone will be taking the centre stage at the celebrated awards night.

Taking India to the international awards are Neha Mahajan and Anoushka Shankar. Neha has been credited for the song ‘Mi Sangre’, which is one of the tracks of Ricky Martin’s album, Pausa, that has been nominated in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category. Meanwhile, sitar player Anoushka Shankar’s album Love Letters has been nominated in the Best Global Music Album category. For the album Love Letter, singer Shilpa Rao has collaborated with Anoushka.

Below is the list of nominations under the much-anticipated categories – Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Record of the Year

Black Parade - Beyoncé

Colors - Black Pumas

Rockstar - DaBaby

Say So - Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

Don’t Start Now - Dua Lipa

Circles - Post Malone

Savage - Megan Thee Stallion



Song of the Year

Black Parade - Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice

The Box - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore

Don’t Start Now - Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren

Cardigan - Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift

Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell

Circles - Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh

I Can’t Breathe - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas

If The World Was Ending - Julia Michaels & JP Saxe

So, don’t forget to catch the music industry’s biggest awards night on Monday, March 15, 05:30 AM IST, only on SonyLIV!



Amogh Dusad, Head of Programming and New Initiatives, Digital, says, “Grammys are the most renowned and coveted awards within the music industry. We’re sure that music aficionados in India will be excited as SonyLIV exclusively streams the award night in India.”