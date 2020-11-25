Justin Bieber is among the artistes who have made it to the Grammy Award nominations. However, the pop start finds it strange and is upset that his nominations were in the pop category instead of R&B.



For his album titled Changes, Bieber earned four Grammy Award nominations - Best Pop Solo Performance (Yummy), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Intentions), Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (10,000 Hours).



After the nominations were announced on November 24, Bieber wrote an open letter to the Recording Academy on his Instagram account, where he shared his thoughts on how his mission to make an R&B album was not honoured as it was placed in the wrong category.



He wrote: "I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. ‘Changes' was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me."



"I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird, considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style, all the way down to the hip-hop drums that were chosen, it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album," he added.



"To be clear, I absolutely love Pop music, it was just wasn't what I set out to make this time around. My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated either way."



"Please don't mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em. Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms," he wrote on Instagram while sharing the letter.

See the post: