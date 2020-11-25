The nominations for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are garnering a lot of controversy as the pop circuit has expressed its disappointment with the nods. The nominations that were announced on November 24 saw names like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Post Malone bagging major nominations in the four biggest categories.

And though Grammys have never been able to appease more than a few people at once, this year the industry has hailed The Weeknd's omission from the list of nods as the most shocking snub. His After Hours album received major critical acclaim and his“Blinding Lights” single, especially broke many records. The Weeknd is even set to play the Super Bowl halftime show the Sunday after the Grammys. The Canadian star also won big at both the VMAs and the AMAs this year.

And the snub is not sitting well with The Weeknd who took to Twitter to blast the Recording Academy for the snub. "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..." he tweeted. Justin Bieber who received three nominations in the pop category expressed displeasure at not being considered for the R&B category.

"I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me. I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!” Justin wrote on social media.

Nicki Minaj also slammed the Grammys for past snubs, particularly the one in 2012, when she had seven songs on the billboard chart but lost the Best Pop Duo/Performance award to Bon Iver. "Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday," she tweeted.