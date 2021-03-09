Titled ‘Sister Susannah’, the track features Anoushka Shankar on sitar while also reciting a ‘checklist’ of requirements from the perspective of an unidentified man to his romantic partner

On International Women's Day, seven-time Grammy Award-nominated sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar announced a new track that would release later this month,

Titled ‘Sister Susannah’, the track features Anoushka on sitar while also reciting a ‘checklist’ of requirements from the perspective of an unidentified man to his romantic partner with almost saintly expectations.



Also Watch: Anoushka Shankar's new music video Those Words is a celebration of womanhood

"Over the course of the last year, it’s been impossible to ignore the shadow pandemic happening alongside the pandemic itself. Hearing of the suffering of so many women, I have once again been startled by how common the experiences of abuse can be. ‘Sister Susannah’ is a song I’ve toyed with for some time and the current situation, alongside people’s visceral reactions to our rare live performances of the song, prompted me to revisit and release it," says Anoushka.



Later this week, Anoushka will be joining an illustrious line-up of artists including Gregory Porter and Kamasi Washington at the 63rd Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on March 14. They will be kicking off the global live-streamed event with a tribute performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of the classic Marvin Gaye track ‘Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)’.

Sister Susannah will release on March 22.