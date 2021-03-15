American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been named best new artist at the 2021 Grammy Awards. She was nominated in four categories - New Artist, Rap Performance, Rap Song and Record.

Megan becomes the first female hip-hop artist to win the category in 22 years, since Lauryn Hill received the honor in 1999. Megan beat out best new artist contenders Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Chika, Kaytranada, D Smoke, Ingrid Andress and Noah Cyrus.

“Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé is nominated for record of the year and rap song, and won earlier today for rap performance.

Billie Eilish had won the best new artist Grammy in 2020.

Billie who picked up all the major awards at the 2020 Grammys, performed during the Grammys 2021 telecast with her brother Finneas. The duo performed their 2019 single, Everything I Wanted.

Billie was dressed in a loose, glittery silver suit and a headpiece draped with gems. She performed the ambient electronica number from atop a sinking Dodge Challenger. Earlier in the day, Billie Eilish received the Grammy for song for visual media.

The singer had won five Grammys, including all four of the Big Four categories: song of the year, album of the year, record of the year, and best new artist last year. “She won so many Grammys last year that her Uber home was a U-Haul,” joked Trevor Noah during his introduction.