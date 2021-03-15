Harry Styles opened the 63rd Grammy Awards with a sultry rendition of his hit number Watermelon Sugar. The singer was dressed in matching black-leather trousers and a jacket, a feather boa sans a shirt, flaunting his tattoos.

The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah kicked off the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday evening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. In his true style, the host began with plenty of witty commentary on politics, the COVID-19 pandemic and on the nominees. He said, "I'll be your host tonight as we celebrate the last 10 years of music that got us through the last 10 years of coronavirus. I know it's been one year, but it feels like 10," Noah said from an open-air tent outside Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish who picked up all the major awards at the 2020 Grammys, performed during the Grammys 2021 telecast with her brother Finneas. The duo performed their 2019 single, Everything I Wanted.

Billie was dressed in a loose, glittery silver suit and a headpiece draped with gems. She performed the ambient electronica number from atop a sinking Dodge Challenger. Earlier in the day, Billie Eilish received the Grammy for song for visual media.

The singer had won five Grammys, including all four of the Big Four categories: song of the year, album of the year, record of the year, and best new artist last year. “She won so many Grammys last year that her Uber home was a U-Haul,” joked Trevor Noah during his introduction.