K-Pop sensation, BTS needs no introduction. From record breaking albums to making to the Billboard as number one numerous times, the boy-band seems to be on a roll. 2020 has been particularly a good year for BTS and 2021 seems to get only better as they make it to Grammy Awards for the first time. The septet’s single Dynamite has been nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance making them the first nominee for a K-Pop act in the Grammys.

The seven-member outfit (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook) also made their debut in the MusiCares, the annual concert of the Recording Academy’s charitable trust. It generates funding every year and distributes the money to the people from the music industry - musicians, songwriters, producers, and engineers. In the previous year, they distributed $22 million as part of COVID-19 relief to musicians in need. The fund also offers medical and financial aid for musicians outside the Academy members.

This year, the MusiCares has been a virtual event and BTS took the stage and performed Dynamite. Dressed in similar sleek suits, fans on social media went frenzy watching their performance. According to the fan-base, it was the Kyunghee University Grand Peace Palace in Seoul that the BTS performance took place. While there has been no official confirmation if this speculation is there, BTS’ performance has been globally appreciated. Jungkook surprised the fans as he took to the drums.

Watch the video here: