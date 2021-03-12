The 2021 Grammy nominations are announced.

Beyonce leads the chart with nine nominations followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich with six nominations each in their kitties.

K-Pop sensation - BTS and Harry Styles also find their place in the nominations.

Here is the final list of nominees.

Record of the Year

Black Parade, Beyoncé

Colors, Black Pumas

Rockstar, DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

Say So, Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now, Dua Lipa

Circles, Post Malone

Savage, Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Album of the Year

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III, Haim

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Black Parade, Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

The Box, Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

Cardigan, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Circles, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

Don't Start Now, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

I Can't Breathe, Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

If The World Was Ending, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

Yummy, Justin Bieber

Say So, Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now, Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles

Cardigan, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Un Dia (One Day), J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

Intentions, Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

Dynamite, BTS

Rain On Me, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Exile, Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.

American Standard, James Taylor

Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright

Judy, Rene Zellweger

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

On My Mind, Diplo & Sidepiece

My High, Disclosure Featuring Amine & Slowthai

The Difference, Flume Featuring Toro y Moi

Both of Us, Jayda G

10%, Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I, Arca

Planet's Mad, Baauer

Energy, Disclosure

Bubba, Kaytranada

Good Faith, Madeon

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Axiom, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste

Take the Stairs, Black Violin

Americana, Gregoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

Shameika, Fiona Apple

Not, Big Thief

Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers

The Steps, Haim

Stay High, Brittany Howard

Daylight, Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

Bum-Rush, Body Count

Underneath, Code Orange

The In-Between, In This Moment

Bloodmoney, Poppy

Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) -- Live, Power Trip

Best Rock Song

Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

Lost in Yesterday, Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

Not, Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

Shameika, Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

Stay High, Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Rock Album

A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Best R&B Performance

Lightning & Thunder, Jhene Aiko Featuring John Legend

Black Parade, Beyoncé

All I Need, Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

Goat Head, Brittany Howard

See Me, Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Sit on Down, The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

Wonder What She Thinks of Me, Chloe X Halle

Let Me Go, Mykal Kilgore

Anything For You, Ledisi

Distance, Yebba

Best R&B Song

Better Than I Imagine, Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

Black Parade, Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Collide, Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)

Do It, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monet, Scott Storche & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

Slow Down, Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Best Progressive R&B Album:

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is, Thundercat

Best R&B Album

Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons

Take Time, Giveon

To Feel Love/d, Luke James

Bigger Love, John Legend

All Rise, Gregory Porter

Best Rap Performance:

Deep Reverence, Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

Bop, DaBaby

What's Poppin, Jack Harlow

The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby

Savage, Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Dior, Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Rockstar, DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

Laugh Now, Cry Later, Drake Featuring Lil Durk

Lockdown, Anderson Paak

The Box, Roddy Ricch

Highest in the Room, Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

The Bigger Picture, Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai'shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

The Box, Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

Laugh Now, Cry Later, Durk Banks, Roget Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

Rockstar, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

Savage, Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Album

Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

King's Disease, Nas

The Allegory, Royce Da 5'9"

Best Country Solo Performance

Stick That in Your Country Song, Eric Church

Who You Thought I Was, Brandy Clark

When My Amy Prays, Vince Gill

Black Like Me, Mickey Guyton

Bluebird, Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

All Night, Brothers Osborne

10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Ocean, Lady A

Sugar Coat, Little Big Town

Some People Do, Old Dominion

Best Country Song

Bluebird, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

The Bones, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

Crowded Table, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

More Hearts Than Mine, Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

Some People Do, Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best Country Album

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Best New Age Album

Songs From the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery, Priya Darshini

Form/Less, Superposition

More Guitar Stories, Jim "Kimo" West

Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Guinevere, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist

Pachamama, Regina Carter, soloist

Celia, Gerald Clayton, soloist

All Blues, Chick Corea, soloist

Moe Honk, Joshua Redman, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Ona, Thana Alexa

Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What's The Hurry, Kenny Washington

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science

Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton

Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Dialogues on Race, Gregg August

Monk'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley

The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like a Lot, John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro

Viento y Tiempo -- Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymee Nuviola

Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Wonderful Is Your Name, Melvin Crispell III

Release (Live), Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter

Come Together, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, songwriters

Won't Let Go, Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter

Movin' On, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters

Sunday Morning, Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters

Holy Water, We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters

Famous For (I Believe), Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters

There Was Jesus, Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Case Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy

My Tribute, Myron Butler

Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard

Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton

Kierra, Kierra Sheard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Run to the Father, Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water, We the Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells

Jesus Is King, Kanye West

Best Roots Gospel Album

Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop

20/20, The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins

Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers

Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Mesa Para Dos, Kany García

Pausa, Ricky Martin

3:33, Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aura, Bajofondo

Monstruo, Cami

Sobrevolando, Cultura Profetica

La Conquista Del Espacio, Fito Paez

Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Hecho En Mexico, Alejandro Fernadez

La Serenata, Lupita Infante

Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade

Bailando Sones y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez

Ayayay!, Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

Mi Tumbao, Jose Alberto "El Ruisenor"

Infinito, Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando al Almor (Deluxe), Jorge celedon & Sergio Luis

40, Grupo Niche

Memorias De Navidad, Victor Manuelle

Best American Roots Performance

Colors, Black Pumas

Deep in Love, Bonny Light Horseman

Short and Sweet, Brittany Howard

I'll Be Gone, Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

I Remember Everything, John Prine

Best American Roots Song

Cabin, Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

Ceiling to the Floor, Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)

Hometown, Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

I Remember Everything, Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

Man Without a Soul, Tom Overby & Lucina Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

Best Americana Album

Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger

World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado, Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

Man on Fire, Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers

Home, Billy Strings

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists

Best Traditional Blues Album

All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant

That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes

Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito

Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice, G. Love

Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling

Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters

All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

My Relatives 'Nikso Kowaiks,' Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise, Na Wai 'Eha

Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers

A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia

Best Reggae Album

Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton

Higher Place, Skip Marley

It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest

Got to Be Tough, Toots & the Maytals

One World, The Wailers

Best Global Music Album

FU Chronicles, Antibalas

Twice as Tall, Burna Boy

Agora, Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar, Tinariwen

Best Children's Music Album

All the Ladies, Joanie Leeds

Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders, Alastair Moock and Friends

I'm an Optimist, Dog on Fleas

Songs for Singin', The Okee Dokee Brothers

Wild Life, Justin Roberts

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Acid For The Children: A Memoir, Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow

Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow

Charlotte's Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Best Comedy Album

Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger, Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld

Best Musical Theater Album

Amelie, Original London Cast

American Utopia on Broadway, Original Cast

Jagged Little Pill, Original Cast

Little Shop of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast

The Prince of Egypt, Original Cast

Soft Power, Original Cast

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Various Artists

Bill & Ted Face the Music, Various Artists

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Various Artists

Frozen 2, Various Artists

Jojo Rabbit, Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Ad Adstra, Max Richter, composer

Becoming, Kamasi Washington, composer

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

1917, Thomas Newman, composer

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beautiful Ghosts, (From Cats), Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

Carried Me With You, (From Onward), Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Into the Unknown, (From Frozen 2), Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora)

No Time to Die, (From No Time to Die), Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas Baird O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Stand Up, (From Harriet), Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

Best Instrumental Composition

Baby Jack, Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & the Latin Jazz Orchestra)

Be Water II, Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands)

Plumfield, Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)

Sputnik, Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)

Strata, Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

Bathroom Dance, Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Donna Lee, John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

Honeymooners, Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows)

Lift Every Voice and Sing, Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, arrangers (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)

Uranus: The Magician, Jeremy Levy, arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Asas Fechdas, John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)

Desert Song, Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Säje)

From This Place, Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)

He Won't Hold You, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)

Slow Burn, Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)

Best Recording Package

Everyday Life, Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)

Funeral, Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)

Healer, Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)

On Circles, Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)

Vols. 11 & 12, Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Flamin Pie (Collectors Edition), Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)

Mode, Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)

Ode to Joy, Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)

The Story of Ghostly International, Michael Cina & Molly Smith, art directors (Various Artists)

Best Album Notes

At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926, Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974, Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Dead Man's Pop, Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business, Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Out of a Clear Blue Sky, David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)

Best Historical Album

Celebrated, 1895-1896, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)

Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 - 1943), Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)

It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)

1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Michael Howe, compilation producer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Souvenir, Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Black Hole Rainbow, Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

Expectations, Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)

Hyperspace, Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)

Jaime, Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)

25 Trips, Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Remixed Recording

Do You Ever (Rac Mix), Rac, remixer (Phil Good)

Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix), Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)

Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix), Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

Roses (Imanbek Remix), Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)

Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix), Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Gerswhin: Porgy and Bess, David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

Hynes: Fields, Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)

Ives: Complete Symphonies, Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar,' David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

David Forst

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Orchestral Performance

Aspect of America - Pulitzer Edition, Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

Concurrence, Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Symphony No. 3, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Ives: Complete Symphonies, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Lutoslawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3, Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen, Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Wiliam Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Asplaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Robertson, conductor; Angle Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestral The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Handel: Agrippina, Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)

Zemlinksy: Der Zwerg, Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elen Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Sturzer, producers (Orchestra of the Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus of the Deutsche Oper Berlin)

Best Choral Performance

Carthage, Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)

Kastalsky: Requiem, Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke's; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)

Moravec: Sanctuary Road, Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society of New York Chorus)

Once Upon a Time, Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Contemporary Voices, Pacifica Quartet

Healing Modes, Brooklyn Rider

Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

The Schumann Quartets, Dover Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Adès; Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas, Igor Levit

Bohemian Tales, Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival, Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra, Richard O'Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

American Composers at Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)

Clairières - Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger, Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

Farinelli, Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Aromonico

A Lad's Love, Biran Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanis (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)

Smyth: The Prison, Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium

Adès Conducts Adès, Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer

Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin, Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto, José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood, Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Adès, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Sdes & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Katie Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)

Rouse: Symphony No. 5, Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Music Video

Brown Skin Girl, Beyoncé

Life Is Good, Future Featuring Drake

Lockdown, Anderson .Paak

Adore You, Harry Styles,

Goliath, Woodkid

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys

Black Is King, Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZ Top

*List procured from official Grammy Awards website.