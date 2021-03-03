American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has hit out at streaming platform Netflix after a series on their platform, Ginny and Georgia took a jibe at her dating history.

In one of the scenes in Ginny and Georgia, Ginny Miller and her mother Georgia are seen arguing about relationships. Ginny is asked whether she had broken up with her boyfriend and she retorts, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Seeing this, the Grammy award winner took to Twitter on Monday and shared a screenshot of the dialogue from the series that reads, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Check out the tweet here:

“Hey ‘Ginny & Georgia’, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY (sic),” Taylor wrote in the caption.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter, whose documentary Miss Americana premiered on Netflix last year, directly addressed it for its apparent hypocrisy. “Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess,” she added.

Taylor has always been vocal about her dating life, with her songs often giving an insight into her relationships. As a result, she has also had to endure a lot of media scrutiny into her personal life.

Responding to her tweet, fans and netizens shared other instances where jokes were made at Taylor’s expense, including shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Vampire Diaries, The Big Bang Theory, and many more.

Taylor has dated several celebrities in the past and is now reportedly in a relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn over the last four years.