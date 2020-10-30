Adidas unveiled ‘Drip 2’ of the Adidas x Ivy Park collection designed in collaboration with Beyoncé. The release unfolded over a series of images and videos starring the artiste and businesswoman dressed in the collection’s striking and bold-hued pieces. While the clothes are created for performance and training, the interesting design details make them perfect for casual outings too.

Seeking to push the boundaries of traditional performance wear, the colour palette is vivid and veers from real coral and mesa to yellow tint, dark green and green tint. The collection uses Unite Fit, as the new standard of inclusive and genderless sizing, which allows for a comprehensive size range of XXXS to 4X. From the accessories section, one can choose from belts, socks and hats, apart from functional belt bags, fanny packs and a duffle bag.There is also a new range of footwear which includes six new styles and updated colourways of the Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Nite Jogger and Super Sleek 72 silhouettes.

Available online and in stores.

Here’s a look at the collection: